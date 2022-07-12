Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $229.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.30.

Shares of LII traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 357,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,100. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

