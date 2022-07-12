Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Audacy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 54,311 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

