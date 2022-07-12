Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $139.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

ETN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. 1,051,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

