Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $67.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.84. 2,430,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,603. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

