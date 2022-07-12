Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WFC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 110,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862,446. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.28.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

