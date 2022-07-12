Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.17

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$44.17 and last traded at C$44.34, with a volume of 143054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$20.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$389.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,895,099.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

