Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.66 and last traded at $165.48. 12,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 943,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.37.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

