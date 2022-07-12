WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0551

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $707,097.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013417 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.