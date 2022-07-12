Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $5.15 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

