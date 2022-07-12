WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One WOO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $174.91 million and approximately $28.11 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,234,263 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

