Woodcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154,761.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $25.75 million and $154,761.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00016175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,810.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.26 or 0.05402561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00243772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00637046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00071538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00505263 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.