Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

