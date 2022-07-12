XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

