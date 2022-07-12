Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.12.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.25. 460,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.39. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$559.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

