ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading 10.9% Higher

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 38,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)
