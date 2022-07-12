ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading 10.9% Higher

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 38,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 56,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get ZEN Graphene Solutions alerts:

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.