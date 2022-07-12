Zero Market Cap Reaches $101,685.03 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 62.6% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $101,685.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00077266 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004071 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,641,826 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.