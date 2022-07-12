Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 6.4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.40. 22,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,696,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $872.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.