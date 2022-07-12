Zilliqa Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $476.80 million and $157.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00426038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.02090498 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005620 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,329,075,308 coins and its circulating supply is 13,037,608,155 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.