Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,735,715 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.02% of Zillow Group worth $126,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,742,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,472,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 702,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 29,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

