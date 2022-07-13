11,600 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 37,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,210. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $41.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

