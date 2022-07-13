1irstcoin (FST) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $3,875.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

