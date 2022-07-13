2,058 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

PEG stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

