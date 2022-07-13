228 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.49.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

