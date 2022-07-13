2,900 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after buying an additional 348,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.