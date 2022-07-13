329,786 Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 329,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,083,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

