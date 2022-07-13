463,200 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,582,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

DRI stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

