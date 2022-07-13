4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 407,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,798,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 196,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,829. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

