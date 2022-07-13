4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 24,860 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80.

