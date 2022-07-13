4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $113.73. 69,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,158. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.