650 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,979,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.42. 3,017,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

