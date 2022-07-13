8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.71. 40,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,806,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGHT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $558.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,554 shares of company stock worth $902,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $22,015,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

