900 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

