AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Plans $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.