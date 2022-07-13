AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

