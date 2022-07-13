Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$18.06 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.
About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)
