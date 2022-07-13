Acas LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.44. 47,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $404.70 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

