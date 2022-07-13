Acas LLC Acquires 6,726 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 10,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

