Acas LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. 32,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,716. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

