Acas LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 20,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $25.39.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.