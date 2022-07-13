Acas LLC Takes Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 20,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

