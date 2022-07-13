Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $270.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,731. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.87 and a 200 day moving average of $319.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

