Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in June

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Acerinox stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.25) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

