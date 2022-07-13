Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

