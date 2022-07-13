Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.
The stock has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)
