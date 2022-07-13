Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Update

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Acorn Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,507. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

