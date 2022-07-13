ACT Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ACT Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.06. 51 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,777. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04.

