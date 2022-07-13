Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.