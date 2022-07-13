Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.88 or 0.05478324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00245769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00618561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00504750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00070982 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

