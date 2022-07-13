AdEPT Technology Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ADT stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. AdEPT Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131.11 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.60 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £35.17 million and a P/E ratio of -33.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13.

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

