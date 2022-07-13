AdEPT Technology Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ADT stock opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.67) on Wednesday. AdEPT Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 131.11 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.60 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £35.17 million and a P/E ratio of -33.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13.
About AdEPT Technology Group (Get Rating)
