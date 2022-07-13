Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €3.91 ($3.91) and last traded at €3.96 ($3.96). 114,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.05 ($4.05).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADJ. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Adler Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($11.10) price objective on Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.14. The stock has a market cap of $465.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

