Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,530 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $375.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.60. The company has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

