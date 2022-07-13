Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.